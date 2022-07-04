The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Could we get news in July?

We know that filming on The Witcher season 3 has been going on for at least a little while now. With that in mind, will we actually get a good sense of the premiere date before too long?

It goes without saying if you’re reading this piece, but we are very-much stoked to see the show back. This is one of Netflix’s biggest hits, and we’ve seen the past couple of years that the streaming service will spare no expense in making the end product as perfect as possible.

Unfortunately, the trade-off that comes with Netflix taking so long on this show is that we have to wait a long time to see new episodes come to fruition. This is why we’d be enormously surprised if there was some premiere date news this month. Instead, the most likely situation here is that the show airs at some point in 2023, with that allowing the post-production crew time in order to perfect things. We could envision a premiere date and at least a trailer by the time we get around to November or December, with the show launching potentially in the first half of next year. Given how long a wait between we had between season 1 and season 2 due in part to the global health crisis, that wouldn’t be all that bad all things considered.

Of course, another great thing that comes with The Witcher is a whole surrounding universe, and over the coming years we think the occasional hiatuses will be made a touch easier by all of the other content that exists out there.

