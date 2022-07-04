Blue Bloods season 13: The path to the start of filming

Blue Bloods season 13 filming is right around the corner — after all, it kicks off later this month! There’s so much to look forward to, and we just have to make it through another couple of weeks. At that point, the start of production should be right around the corner. (Remember that Siobhan Byrne O’Connor noted recently that they would be starting up close to the end of the month.)

So what work is already being done to kick off the season? We know that scripts are being put together already, which of course makes all the sense in the world. this is the first order of business and an absolute necessity in order for anything else to happen! The entire team needs to have something to work with when they start up preproduction; they will need to know the story beats to pick out locations and decorate sets. While nothing may literally be happening today (it is, after all, the Fourth of July), over the next few weeks we expect for there to be a handful of developments behind the scenes that prepare for everyone to arrive and get straight to work.

We don’t expect too many changes when it comes to how the CBS show looks and feels for season 13. Last season, the production team was able to start working back in some more familiar outdoor locations; they were a little more limited in season 11 due to the global health crisis. Slowly and surely Blue Bloods will be back to normal when it comes to what the cast and producers can do. The biggest change story-wise may just be Erin having a long-term story as she runs for District Attorney. How the writers address that in the early going could be fascinating.

Remember that as of this writing, Blue Bloods season 13 is slated to premiere on CBS come Friday, October 7.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to blue Bloods right now

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







