Frasier revival: Kelsey Grammer teases filming date

There has certainly been chatter out there for some time about a Frasier revival and at this point, it may very well come to fruition! This doesn’t mean that it will be the same show you remember, but it does seem like the cast and crew are moving forward.

In a new interview today on The Talk, star Kelsey Grammer (see the video below) mentioned that the script for the first episode of a potential revival is in the final stages, and that there are plans for filming to happen potentially in October or a little bit later. This project has been in the works for well over a year and yet, almost nothing is known about it other than that there could be a new setting. The cast surrounding Grammer is also unclear, given that Jane Leeves is a regular on The Resident at present. Meanwhile, John Mahoney is no longer with us, and David Hyde Pierce had the following to say on the subject last month to Vulture:

…That whole time of my life, the writing on those shows, the actors I got to work with — all of that is deeply important to me. And I would never disrespect that in such a way as to say just offhandedly, “Oh, no, thanks. I’m not going to do that again.” It’s too valuable to me. But by the same token, because it’s so valuable to me, I also wouldn’t do it just do it. And I believe it can be done without me, too — finding new stories to tell, in the same way that Frasier did after Cheers. They didn’t bring along the Cheers gang to make a new show. They popped in from time to time and that was a blast, but there was something else that needed to be said, and it needed to be said in a different way. And maybe they will find that and I’ll be in it, or maybe they’ll find it and they won’t need me to be in it.

As of right now, the plan appears to be for the revival to air on Paramount+ but as we mentioned, everything is still early. We’re going to take our time seeing where this project heads. It’s understandable to be cautious, though, just like it is to be cautious about anything that first launched many decades ago.

