The Crown season 5 premiere date: Will we get more news this month?

We are very much aware that The Crown season 5 has been a long time coming, and that everyone is eager to see it back on Netflix soon. This is about as epic a re-telling of Queen Elizabeth II’s life that you are going to find, and Peter Morgan, alongside the entire cast and crew, has made it with great care.

Of course, one consequence of this is that we have to wait a really long time in between seasons. We know that season 5 is planning to kick off this November, but will a more specific premiere date be coming out soon? We know that it would be nice to get that this month, largely so that we can have something to finally circle on the calendar.

Unfortunately, it does not appear to be altogether likely that we’re going to get an official start date in the immediate future. Why? Netflix doesn’t need to rush things along. The bulk of their press as of late has been understandably for Stranger Things, and we tend to think they’re going to recover from that for a while before they start to inch closer to making any other announcements — and understandably so, for the record.

We do think we’ll at least get something more by the end of the summer, whether it be a premiere date or a new teaser. A full-length trailer featuring Imelda Staunton as the Queen will likely be out a little later in the fall. This is a prestige series for Netflix and no matter when they do start off the promotional tour, we think that they will give it their all. We just need to be patient for a little while longer first…

