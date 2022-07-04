Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Will we learn it this month?

We’re absolutely thrilled to know that a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 is on the way — it’s hard not to be after the events of the season 2 finale! There are so many loose ends that need to be tied up, and this is the closest thing to a successor that the original Power has within the whole franchise. So many familiar faces are still wrapped up in Tariq’s world, and there are also so many struggles he still has to face.

Unfortunately, nothing has been confirmed so far when it comes to a season 3 premiere date, but will that change at some point this month? We understand at least wanting something more in the way of news here…

Check out our Power Book II: Ghost season 2 finale review right now! After all, there are so many exciting things to dive into. Once you watch, remember SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that is the best source of coverage on the entire Power universe, from this show to the other offshoots.

The reality of the situation with Ghost right now is pretty simple: We don’t think that Starz is going to be in any rush to get some more news out there. We especially don’t think that we will learn a premiere date for Ghost prior to Raising Kanan premiering next month. From this vantage point, the thing to hold out hope for is that Starz will announce a date at some point during the aforementioned prequel; that way, you’re giving a nice boost to both the start date and whatever teaser is presented.

For the time being, our feeling is that season 3 of Ghost will probably be close to the end of the year, and that the Michael Rainey Jr. series will be split into two halves. That’s what we had last season, so why would the network want to change things now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost

What do you think we’re going to get when it comes to a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other information you do not want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







