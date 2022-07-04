The Good Doctor season 6: When will the cast resume filming?

The Good Doctor season 6 is going to be premiering on ABC this October, and we know that there’s a lot of great stuff coming around the corner. Take, for example, the enormous cliffhanger at the end of season 5 that we need answers to!

For the time being, we know that there are technically some episodes already filmed, as work wrapped on a couple of them before the cast left for hiatus. It was decided that those be banked for the new season rather than have them air in season 5; this just made more sense when it comes to the overall flow of the story.

So when are the cast and crew coming back to finish what they started? Based on a number of interviews from last month, it seems like they will return to the Vancouver set early next month. Having those extra episodes done makes it so that no one has to go back any earlier, and perhaps this also gives everyone an opportunity to work on a couple of other things. We know that Freddie Highmore has done that here and there over the past couple of years. Filming will easily last into 2023, and at some point, we hope to get a better sense as to whether or not this is going to be the final year on the network. While we personally hope that more is coming on the other side, we don’t want to take anything for granted.

What’s the first order of business in the season 6 premiere? Learning if Dr. Lim survives. We tend to believe that she will, but we also don’t want the writers to completely gloss over any recovery for Christina Chang’s character. There needs to be some sort of justification and payoff for everything that happened.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 6?

Is there any one storyline you want to see explored?

