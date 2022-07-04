The Bachelorette host assures Gabby, Rachel ‘not competing’ over guys

We know when it when it was first announced that Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were going to be the stars of The Bachelorette this summer, there was a concern. While just about everyone out there wanted to see the two find love, nobody wanted it to come at the expense of their friendship. The producers don’t have a track record that allows for the benefit of the doubt much of the time, so there was an understandable level of concern here.

Yet, through this whole process we’ve heard time and time again that the two leads are not going to be competing with each other in a way that generates conflict, and we do have more confirmation on that very thing right now.

In a new interview with TV Insider, show host Jesse Palmer noted that instead of using Gabby and Rachel to be a source for drama, the producers wanted to craft a process this time where they could fully rely on each other to get through this journey:

“They are not competing against one another … What I can say is they absolutely need to support each other as friends to get through this.”

“It’s unprecedented, never had two Bachelorettes go the entire season alongside one another, so two love stories, but two completely different journeys … We saw their unwavering support for one another during the Rose Ceremony From Hell back in Iceland during Clayton’s season finale. They absolutely need to rely on each other to navigate this.”

Let’s be real: Each one of them is going to have a hard time here and there along with moments where they will each want to quit. That’s baked within the fabric of what this show and what we have seen over the years from it. The important thing for the two is that they continue to lean on each other and take on whatever problems they can as they come. Oh, and that we actually see some happiness at the end here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

