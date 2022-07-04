The Boys season 3 episode 8 (finale): Could Hughie, Butcher really die?

As we get ourselves set for The Boys season 3 episode 8 on Amazon later this week, there are so many different stories to watch!

When it comes to Hugh Campbell and Billy Butcher in particular, there is really just one question we are left to think about here — are they going to survive? We know that at the moment, these two are not exactly in the best position when it comes to their long-term status thanks to taking the temporary Compound V.

Of the two characters, at the moment we’re a little more concerned over Butcher. Why? It’s the simple fact that he’s the supplier, and he’s also taken it longer than Hughie has. The effects could end up causing even more damage to him, and he could always work to cut Hughie off. Will he? That’s an entirely different story. Jack Quaid’s character doesn’t understand what is happening right now and beyond just that, there’s also still a mystery when it comes to whether Butcher will even tell him.

Do we think that The Boys would want to kill off one of their main characters (or both of them) at the end of the finale? It feels unlikely, but the show has been known to surprise. What we would bank on for the time being is the simple fact that there are going to be some major consequences to some of their actions.

Do you think that Hughie or Butcher could actually die over the course of The Boys season 3 finale?

