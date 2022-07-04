Stranger Things season 5 spoilers: Is Sadie Sink returning as Max?

As we look now towards Stranger Things season 5, it makes all the sense in the world to wonder about the future of Sadie Sink as Max. Based on the end of season 4, how can you not? The character is in a coma, Eleven can’t find her, and it seems like the character is gone altogether.

However, this is Stranger Things! At this point, we feel like it’s pretty darn clear that nothing is altogether clear and that’s how the Duffer Brothers want it. There is joy and excitement that comes with wondering how things will tie together, especially since season 5 is going to be the final one.

In a new interview with Deadline, Sink mentions that she has spoken to the Duffers about season 5 in general, and that gives us at least some hope that she will be back:

They’ve been very secretive about season five in general. We did have a conversation. They called me before I read the ninth episode because in the script it literally says that Max dies. So they called me beforehand and were like, ‘just warning you, this is in there, so you’re not like truly shocked.’ I have no idea what’s coming in five and what that looks like. Max’s storyline is very up in the air, ’cause obviously she’s in a coma and Eleven can’t find her in the void. So who knows where she is and what state she’s in.

The biggest reason to have hope in Max’s future is ultimately pretty simple: The Duffer Brothers have been reluctant to kill off longstanding characters. They’ve even come under fire for it to a certain extent. In this case, we really do hope that the plot armor around her is strong enough to keep her around. There’s still a lot of interesting stories to tell with her!

