Is In the Dark new tonight on The CW? Season 4 episode 5 preview

Is In the Dark new tonight on The CW? Are we about to dive further into the world of season 4 episode 5 in just a few hours?

Of course, we should start off here by mentioning that it would be great to dive further into this world. Unfortunately, that’s just not something that is going to happen. There is no installment coming on the air tonight and instead, we’re left waiting until July 11 to see a little bit more of what’s next. Luckily, we at least know this episode will be huge — it’s hard for it not to be when Murphy’s trial is at the middle of it!

While we know that this event is not putting a bow on the entire series (that will happen later this season), it is clearly going to be a culmination of everything that you’ve seen so far. It could also put Perry Mattfeld’s character on a completely different path. Suffice it to say, we’re excited to see more of where things go…

To get a few more details now, check out the full synopsis for episode 5 below!

Season 4 episode 5, “The Trial of Murphy Mason, Part One” – IN THE HOT SEAT – Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) trial date has arrived and she must face all the ghosts of her past that have come forward as witnesses against her and the secrets that are revealed along the way. Meanwhile, the trial also means a complicated reunion for Felix (Morgan Krantz). Dinh Thai directed the episode written by Jess Burkle (#405). Original airdate 07/11/2022.

Season 4, episode 6, “The Trial of Murphy Mason, Part Two” – There are no firm details as of yet, but it is noteworthy to report that this episode is coming on July 18.

