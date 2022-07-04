Magnum PI season 5 video: Jay Hernandez thanks fans for NBC revival

While there may not be too much known about when Magnum PI season 5 is going to air over on NBC, isn’t it nice to hear from Jay Hernandez?

In a post on Twitter today (see below), you can see the man behind Thomas Magnum share a message to all the fans expressing tremendous gratitude for the season 5 pickup. We know that he is working on another project right now alongside Jaina Lee Ortiz and many others, but come later this year he, Perdita Weeks, and the rest of the cast will be back in Hawaii working to make the ten-episode season into a reality.

The process to save this show is certainly far from easy. Following the CBS cancellation there were a myriad of different hurdles that the producers and studio Universal TV had to jump through to make this happen. It took time and effort, and above all else it took petitions from the fans and even a billboard in Times Square. All of this effort was not in vein, and now there’s a chance for this fantastic show to have a whole new life!

Even though this is just a small video, it is nice to see NBC get behind the show almost immediately. This is the sort of steady promotion that is going to be needed to make it a success at its new home. It’s a given that a lot of the diehard fans are going to jump over to the network without a problem; educating and convincing the casual viewers could be a little bit harder. These are people who don’t frequently check TV listings and may not even have an idea that the show was canceled, let alone revived.

What do we want to see from Magnum in season 5?

Seeing more of his relationship with Higgins is a must, but we also would love a few more peeks into his past. Also, you about some more off-the-wall and unexpected cases! We personally love the ones that veer in very unexpected directions from where they started.

