The Rookie season 5: The state of filming so far

For those of you who don’t know, filming is already underway on The Rookie season 5! We know that the bulk of fall shows don’t get back to work for a little while. With that in mind, go ahead and consider the Nathan Fillion series to be a little more ambitious than some others. The network clearly wants to get a lot of stories in the bank ahead of time, and this does also mean that the cast and crew get more of the spring off.

In case you missed the video that Fillion and Melissa O’Neill did at the end of last month, you can check that out below. In that, you can also get confirmation that Nathan will be bringing John Nolan over to The Rookie: Feds early on, clearly a way to ensure that people watch the spin-off show.

At the time of this writing, we tend to think that a ton of work has already been done on the premiere and the show may be moving into what’s after that. Of course, we don’t think they will be in much of a rush to disclose any of this to the public. Why? When the dust settles, they just don’t have to. There is no reason for anything to be rushed when the premiere is still months away from airing.

What we know we would like to see entering season 5 is more of Nolan trying to reshape the police union to help filter out bad cops from the system, and also keep the original goals of protecting and serving high on the priority list. As for the story for O’Neill’s Lucy Chen, we want to see that undercover case with Tim Bradford! In particular, we’d love to see some sort of romance kick off featuring the two of them after that kiss.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay here to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa O’Neil (@missoneil)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







