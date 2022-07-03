Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: Will we learn more in July?

Now that we’ve made it into the month of July, should we expect some good news when it comes to a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date? We know that every week we get closer to an announcement, and it feels like at some point, the show is going to have to lift the veil on this … right?

Well, we do tend to believe that some insight on this is going to be coming in the reasonably near future, even if we don’t tend to get it right away. We’ve said for a while now that the John Krasinski series is probably not coming out over the next month or two. It would be extremely out-of-character for Amazon Prime to put something out with very little time to promote it, especially a show with this big of a star. The more likely scenario here is that they’ll give themselves months to remind people that the show is back; honestly, they may have to given that it has been SO long since a season debuted.

If we had to wager a guess as to the timeline at the moment, we would say that a premiere date will be announced either at the end of the month or in August and from there, we will be building up to something in either late October or November, similar to a timeframe that we got for season 2. They could put out a trailer for season 3 at almost any time given that they finished filming it a long time ago, but they probably won’t give anything too major away until a few weeks before the premiere.

In the end, we do think we’re going to get something on the future of Jack Ryan soon. It may not be this month, but rest assured it is coming down the pipeline before too long.

