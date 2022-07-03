Power Book IV: Force season 2 spoilers: Meet Shanti “Showstopper” Page

Over the past few days we’ve reported on a series of new regulars for Power Book IV: Force season 2. Let’s go ahead and add Shanti “Showstopper” Page to the list now.

According to a new report from Variety, you are going to Law & Order: Organized Crime actress Adrienne Walker take on the role moving forward. So who is Shanti? Let’s just say she’s a very different person from anyone else we’ve met so far.

The official description for Page describes her as “a prized ex-professional boxer that now runs her own gym. She is fearless and ambitious, a dangerous combination.” Intriguing, no? We can imagine someone like her fitting into the world of this show, but how she connects to other characters remains to be seen. Based on the information that we have right now, she is not 100% connected to the drug game … but she could very well be over time. If she is ambitious enough, we could see a Tommy, a Diamond, or a Jenard working to get her involved. Maybe she emerges somewhere as a possible love interest for someone and if that is the case, we think she’ll command a lot of respect and also challenge whoever she is with.

There’s a lot to be curious about when it comes to the Showstopper character already, but we’ll be waiting a long time in order to see her in action. After all, season 2 of Force is most likely not going to premiere on Starz until we get around to early 2023. At least we know that it’s been in production for some time.

