Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 6 spoilers: The diamond heist!

Next week on Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 6, we are getting what so many people have been waiting for: Another heist!

Could this be the last one that the Cody Boys ever go on? There’s still time for more on the other side of this episode, but it is clearly something to wonder about as we enter a story titled “Diamonds Are Forever.” Just in the basis of reading that alone, you probably get a good sense of what the high stakes are right now.

Want to get a few specifics on the story ahead here? Then we suggest that you go ahead and view the full season 6 episode 6 synopsis below:

The Cody’s stage a jewel robbery; Craig and Deran are at odds; Julia and Baz spend time together.

The idea of Craig and Deran being at odds isn’t too great a surprise, mostly because Craig has been starting to distance himself from the crew already. We do think there’s a real risk of him wanting out and eventually, we do wonder whether the same could be same for Deran. Unfortunately, the latter has been going down a really dark path as of late as he tries to handle a lot of the pain that is built up inside him.

Unfortunately, there are no clues in this synopsis about J and Pope’s personal struggles. Pope is putting himself in grave danger with Detective Thompson without knowing it. Meanwhile, we still feeling like J’s romantic tryst is going to come back to bite him in some unexpected way.

