Dark Winds season 1 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on Dark Winds season 1 episode 5, you are going to see some absolutely compelling storytelling. You will also inch ever closer to the end of an era. This episode is the penultimate one of the six-episode season, and a reminder that this case is meant to have a defined beginning, middle, and end. We know that there is another season coming, but we tend to imagine that there’s going to be a separate story at the center of it — even if there are some specific characters who command the spotlight to a certain extent.

Of course, and to the surprise of no one, episode 5 is going to bring you a huge reveal when it comes to the case. Leaphorn may have had an assumption as to the truth here, but that is about to fall completely by the wayside. Go ahead and check out the full synopsis below for other updates:

With a major suspect in custody, Leaphorn discovers that there is more to this crime than he would have ever imagined; Manuelito faces her worst fears; Chee must make a choice between his career and his people.

If we had to make a guess here, we tend to think that Leaphorn and Chee’s stories could each end in relative cliffhangers that set the stage for the finale. Thematically, this will also bring us to the culmination of both of these stories. These are two people who for most of the season, have tried their best to figure out how to best help themselves and those around them on the reservation. It’s been such a fascinating slice of life and look into this world.

We imagine that there are a lot of discussions that will come out of episode 5, but also probably more reminders that this is one of the best crime shows on all TV.

