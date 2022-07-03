Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 teaser: Is a change coming for Gene?

With the premiere of Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 coming in just a couple of days, we’re excited to dive further into the story. As it turns out, we may also be getting a chance to dive further into Gene’s story.

Below, you can see a new teaser that is in a lot of ways a refresher for what you’ve seen over the past five seasons with the future version of one Jimmy McGill. On the surface, we know that this guy is a Cinnabon employee at a mall in Omaha, Nebraska. Ed the Vacuum Repair Guy set him up with a new identity and an opportunity to be safe, but it already seems like some of that facade is starting to crumble.

Want to see our new Better Call Saul video? Take a look below for a few more thoughts on the most-recent episode / the death of Howard.

This teaser reminds us that thanks to the cab driver Jeff, Gene is starting to feel like he’s been made. As a matter of fact, he even called Ed to say as much; however, he then makes it clear that he’s going to take care of the issue himself. What in the world does that mean? It’s a mystery we still have to get an answer on, and we hope that it’s something interesting and/or surprising. We want this show to keep finding ways to keep us guessing. Is that so much to ask?

It’s the caption in the tweet of the teaser that makes us the most interested: “Things aren’t always black and white.” Does that mean that we’re actually going to see this show shift into full color soon? It’s well worth wondering.

