The Man Who Fell to Earth season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following today’s season 1 finale at Showtime, can you expect The Man Who Fell to Earth season 2 to eventually happen? Or, are we almost at the end of the road here?

The first thing that we should say is that there are a lot of viewers who really need to check out the show. It does feel like it’s gone a little bit a little under the radar over the past couple of months. We say this in spite of there being a pretty fantastic cast led by Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Did the end of season 1 set the stage for more? There was a beautiful coda at the end of the season 1 finale, though we don’t want to spoil anything for those who haven’t seen it yet. While we do think that works as a great ending, it also doesn’t feel like it has to be the ending for the entire show. As a matter of fact, there’s clearly a larger story that could be told at the moment about a merging of worlds and self-discovery.

Ultimately, we think that Showtime is going to look at a number of different factors when determining this renewal, with total viewership leading the way. Beyond just that, though, they will probably look at viewership throughout the season and especially the finale. They want to know that there is a demand for something more. We know that it would be great to have more science fiction on television, especially one where we could see more attention brought around it over time. They do still need to do more to get viewers aware of this show, mostly since like we just said, there are a lot of people totally oblivious to this right now.

We do expect that some more news on The Man Who Fell to Earth will come out over the next couple of months, so let’s cross our fingers here and hope for the best.

Do you want to see The Man Who Fell to Earth season 2 happen over at Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some other updates.

