The Boys season 3 episode 8 (finale): Boss breaks down Soldier Boy twist

We knew that entering The Boys season 3, there was going to be some epic stuff with Soldier Boy. What was a little more unclear was how shocking some of the central twists were going to be.

In opting to make Jensen Ackles’ character the father of Homelander, the writers are effectively choosing to take a really big swing that was not in the comics at all. As it turns out, this also wasn’t something that was originally planned in this season, as well.

Speaking via TVLine, here is some of what showrunner Eric Kripke had to say on the subject of deciding on this twist, how it came about, and what it means moving forward:

“Part of it was just sort of slowing down and looking at all the themes that were emerging from the season, and so much of them were about fathers and their children — Mother’s Milk and his daughter, Mother’s Milk’s father and him, Ryan, of course, Hughie’s feelings about his dad. It just kind of kept repeating on and on and on … It was not really until midseason, but someone pitched, ‘Well, shouldn’t Soldier Boy be Homelander’s father?’ and it really kind of locked into place because it was one of those things that just made sense. Not just because story-wise it makes sense that that’s how they would make Homelander, but it just makes sense from an emotional perspective of so much of the toxicity of Soldier Boy has evolved into the toxicity of Homelander. So it kind of snapped together emotionally, too.”

Now, the question of course becomes how these two men are going to react to this twist moving forward. You can easily argue that it brings them closer together, but it was clear at the ending of episode 7 that Soldier Boy does not like the man that Homelander has become. Can he reconcile that?

