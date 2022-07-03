Is The Time Traveler’s Wife new tonight on HBO? Season 2 sadness

Is The Time Traveler’s Wife new tonight on HBO? Is there a chance to see anything more for Clare and Henry’s epic story?

Well, let’s go ahead and give you the bad news — there’s no point in dragging any of this on. First and foremost, there is no new episode tonight. Not only that, but there is no new episode coming up next week or the week after. Just a couple of days ago, the network made the disappointing decision to cancel the adaptation after just one season on the air.

As we said at the time the news first came in, we wished that there was at least another six-episode order so that Rose Leslie, Theo James, and the rest of the cast could tie up some of the loose ends from the book. This is not a show asking for some huge 10-13 episode order, and a lot of the stories ahead were already referenced close to the end of season 1. We imagine that the network thought it was good enough to end with Clare and Henry getting married — a somewhat happier note. The story did already reveal that Henry dies at an early age, and that there are some childbirth-related struggles coming. With that, they alluded heavily to the future … but there was more story still to tell here.

So is there a chance that HBO changes their mind? For the time being, it feels doubtful; also, it feels doubtful that another network picks up the show. It would be such a short-term commitment since Steven Moffat only planned to finish off the book and nothing more. We’re not sure the financial incentive is there and because of this, we’re unfortunately stuck in this place where we have to sit around and wonder what could have been.

