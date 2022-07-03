Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? We know that there are a lot of episodes on the air this weekend. Remember that we’re getting a HUGE marathon in honor of the July 4 holiday, which is something the network does for a lot of long weekends through the year.

So the good news is that there’s a lot of show-related content out there right now. The bad news? It’s not translating until a new episode tonight.

The plan for now remains for Yellowstone season 5 to premiere on the network when we get around to Sunday, November 13, but will we see something more on the show soon? Could there be a teaser or promo of some variety during the marathon over the next day and a half?

It would be wonderful if we get something more right now hyping up the new season, whether it be the state of the ranch or what John Dutton is doing to run for the Governor of Wyoming. However, this just feels unlikely for the time being. We’re still more than four months away from the premiere. It’s possible that a tiny teaser or behind-the-scenes featurette surfaces, but we think the most promotion Paramount will do is simply remind viewers that new episodes are coming in November. Filming only got started a month and a half ago! There needs to be a lot more footage in the can before we can see something major.

Our hope, at least for now, is just that the 14-episode season 5 is going to be as big and epic as we could have imagined. We know there’s a ton at stake across the board, and Taylor Sheridan may have some more surprises up his sleeve even still.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 when it does eventually premiere?

