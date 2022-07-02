Chicago Fire season 11: Filming start date revealed

Chicago Fire season 11 is going to be coming to NBC at some point in the fall, but absolutely we’re craving more news whenever possible.

With that in mind, let’s turn to a big question now: When will production on the new season actually start? Typically, most of One Chicago begins at some point in July, and we are pleased to see that this is going to be the case here again.

In the comments on a new post on Instagram, gaffer Anthony Lullo revealed that the plan right now is to start shooting on July 19. In two weeks from Tuesday, the cast and crew will be back at it! With the premiere date currently set for Wednesday, September 21, that gives the team a solid two months to get a ton of episodes in the bank. That allows them to air a good many consecutive stories following the premiere before there is an inevitable hiatus down the road.

There is SO much to be excited about when it comes to season 11 right now. For starters, you’ve got that CRAZY cliffhanger with Stella and Severide from the end of the finale, and absolutely we want answers to what happens there. Also, what will the future hold for Brett and Casey? Will there be one? We recognize that Jesse Spencer is gone as a series regular, but Kara Killmer is seemingly poised to return. We could see her make some huge decisions when it comes to her future.

Fingers crossed, we’ll get at least a few fun behind-the-scenes photos and videos when production is underway. For the time being, that’s at least something we are looking forward to, coupled with a few more details on the episodes themselves in early September.

What are you hoping to see right now when it comes to Chicago Fire season 11?

