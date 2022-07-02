Game of Thrones: When is the earliest Jon Snow spin-off could premiere?

There have been a few TV surprises this year, but the Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off is one that still has us reeling. We weren’t sure the HBO franchise was going to ever do anything set after the events of the flagship show. Yet, here we are!

It’s true that to date, there are very few details out there — we know that the original idea came from Kit Harington himself and he is currently attached to star. He’s also given his former co-star Emilia Clarke a run-down as to what the show would be.

Want to make sure you see on our upcoming House of the Dragon video coverage? Go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now — this is the best way to ensure you stay up-to-date on what the future holds.

So when will we actually get to see said show? That’s definitely something worth asking, but we should note that so far, HBO has said almost nothing about this show. It is still in development with the working title Snow, and it feels fair to say that this project is at least two years away, if not longer. This network takes a lot of time to nurture their shows and technically, there is no guarantee that it will ever see the light. There is one other Game of Thrones spin-off that they canceled after seeing the pilot, tentatively called The Long Night.

For now, we think the network is focused on launching House of the Dragon and after that, maybe we will hear more officially about the show. They still have to announce the showrunner, the cast, and start production before we get anything close to a premiere date here. A little bit of patience will go a long way here…

When do you think we could see the Jon Snow – Game of Thrones spin-off eventually premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, be sure to also come back for some other updates all about the series. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







