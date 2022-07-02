SEAL Team season 6 premiere date: How it could help possible season 7

We are anticipating having more to share on a SEAL Team season 6 premiere date at some point this summer — but there is more to that than meets the eye.

In particular, we are talking here in terms of how said premiere date could be very-much important in influencing the future; namely, a possible season 7. Nothing is confirmed about season 7 as of yet, and there could even be a movie before we get around to that. Yet, we know the David Boreanaz drama is one of the more popular shows at Paramount+ and if that is truly the case, it makes sense to lean into that however you can.

Choosing a premiere window for a show like this is essential, and this is why we think season 6 went into production a little earlier than we’ve seen in the past during the CBS era. We think that Paramount+ would love the show back in the fall, as they’ve identified that there are the most opportunities for viewership there. Think in terms of NFL promotion, the new Yellowstone prequel at the end of the year, and also viewers used to seeing new episodes of this show at around that time. The more viewers watch, inevitably the more likely there’s a chance at a season 7.

For the time being, no one has announced that season 6 will be the final one; the only real question we’ve got pertains to the long-term status of Max Thieriot, who we at least know is a part of the upcoming season. We’ll have to wait and see how his new show Fire Country fares before we can dive any further.

In other news…

Boreanaz has spent all week directing an upcoming episode! He’s keeping that tradition going, while of course continuing to play Jason Hayes.

