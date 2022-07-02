The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date: Will it come with renewal news?

If you are like so many people out there, you’re craving as many specifics on The Mandalorian season 3 as possible. It is really hard not to! We’re talking about an enormously successful show that at this point, is probably going to only grow its audience. From our vantage point, there really else nothing else that makes sense.

As of right now, we know that the new season featuring Pedro Pascal will launch in February, and we’re also expecting more premiere date news to come out before too long. Here is where we come with the next question: Are we going to get further news on a season 4 at the same time the official date is released? We know this may sound weird on the surface, but it could prove to be a rather intelligent thing for Disney+ to do.

It there is one thing that a lot of us know about these shows as of right now, it is that it takes a really long time to make new episodes and get them through post-production. The faster that we can get a season 4 renewal, the earlier it can go into production. We already know there is work being done on the script, so why not go ahead and push things to the next level? Renewing the show early means potentially less time between seasons, and also more time to figure out the endgame.

For the time being, we tend to assume that season 4 probably won’t be the last one for The Mandalorian — the show is far too popular! It also helps that there are fewer things to worry about with these characters and canon as opposed to one like the aforementioned Obi-Wan.

Do you think we’ll get news on The Mandalorian season 4 before season 3 even premieres?

