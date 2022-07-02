Moon Knight season 2: Oscar Isaac, Kevin Feige will control future

Will there be a Moon Knight season 2 at Disney+ down the road? No doubt, it’s a fantastic thing to think about. We absolutely loved the first season but with that being said, there is no guarantee that more is going to be coming. We don’t get the sense that Marvel wants to rush anything with this or any other show / movie that they have. They have a fairly particularly timeline for a lot of things, after all!

Of course, you can easily argue that the end of the season 1 finale 100% sets the stage for something more in this world and with that in mind, it mostly comes down to what the powers-that-be want to do. This is confirmed, of course, further by series writer Jeremy Slater. In a new interview with The Playlist, here is what he had to say on the subject of a potential season 2:

I honestly have no idea. I haven’t had any conversations with Marvel. I think a lot of those decisions are ultimately going to be in the hands of Kevin Feige because he’s the guy with the master plan. And of course, Oscar Isaac, because he’s not signed up for the sort of traditional seven-film contract or whatever other actors have signed. Oscar has the ability to do as much or as little “Moon Knight” as he wants to. I think he had a great time playing the character, and I think he really enjoyed the process and is happy he did it. But I also think he’s not a guy who’s going to rush in and just sort of churn out a sequel just because the first one was popular.

The one easy reason to bring the show back, at least for now, is that Moon Knight doesn’t necessarily have to tie into the larger Marvel Universe. The first season was largely disconnected, so why wouldn’t that continue to be the case? We’re sure that eventually, Steven Grant and his various alter egos could factor into the world of the films, but that doesn’t have to happen right away.

