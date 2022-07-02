Outlander season 7 premiere date: When could it be announced?

We recognize that an Outlander season 7 premiere date will most likely not be announced for quite some time; however, that does not make us any less eager! We’d absolutely love more insight on the future whenever possible, but a certain amount of patience will be required.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, let’s go ahead and get to one of the major questions on our mind right now: When could we theoretically see more information on a premiere date? Starz won’t wait until the last minute to announce something like this, largely because they never have.

In the past, we’ve theorized that we are most likely getting two batches of eight episodes that will be separated for some span of time. Think in similar fashion to what we got back with the first season; this allows the network to air the first batch sooner and cut down on the total amount of Droughtlander time. We believe personally that the first half of season 7 will be released within the first few months of 2023; with that in mind, our expectation is that come December or January, we will learn a premiere date. Some of the scheduling could depend on what Starz’s schedule is shaping up to be, as they have so many other shows coming down the road. Think in terms of the Power franchise plus BMF, as well as another season of Hightown that is currently in production.

As for the second half of season 7, things could get a little more interesting. Will the network want to premiere those in late 2023? What about early 2024? Some of that could depend on whether or not this season is the final one, and that is not altogether clear at the time. A part of us wonders if there will ever be a long break between seasons where the cast could pursue other things in the interim, but we’re not there as of yet.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right now

When do you think the Outlander season 7 premiere date will most likely be?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







