Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Could it leverage a possible season 4?

A lot of people out there are aware at this point that we will be waiting for a long time to see Euphoria season 3 premiere on HBO. All current suggestions indicate that 2024 is probably the earliest Zendaya and the rest of the cast will be back.

What isn’t quite being talked about on the same level is rather simple: What the future is beyond this. At this particular point, it’s clear that Euphoria is not a show destined to have a long life. These are characters in high school. Unless Sam Levinson decides to focus on college or some other point in Rue’s life, we can only have so much story before the actors feel too old for some of their roles. We think at this point, there are probably discussions about the long-term future.

Could season 3 be the final season? In theory, sure … but so could a season 4.

Here is something to keep your eye on: The idea of HBO renewing Euphoria for a fourth and final season early, and thus allowing the cast and crew to film the upcoming seasons reasonably close to each other. HBO could then schedule season 3 in a way where there is less space between it and season 4, creating more of an epic event to see the show off. Think about season 3 in 2024 and then season 4 in 2025 and with that, the show going off into the distance. Could you really see Euphoria season 4 on the air in 2026 or 2027? Unless the basis for the story changes, it could get a little bit dicey.

While nothing is confirmed on any of this at present, this is all something to think about as we continue to navigate this hiatus.

