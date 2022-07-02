Magnum PI season 5: What to expect with NBC move

The past 36 hours have been pretty joyous for Magnum PI fans all over the globe. After all, the once-canceled CBS show is back! NBC has greenlit not one, but two additional seasons for the Jay Hernandez series, and there is so much to look forward to across the board.

So what do we know right now? What are we still waiting to find out? We will dig deeper into some of this stuff in the near future, but consider this a starting-off point.

Premiere date – Early 2023. It is hard to go further than that. “Midseason” typically means January or February, but network plans can change and it could be as late as March. The show is not on the fall schedule, so don’t expect anything in the near future.

Episode Count – NBC has ordered 20 episodes, which will be split into two separate “seasons.” It remains to be seen if these episodes will be filmed all at once. There is an option for more, so in the event the series carries over most of its CBS audience, we could easily see them wanting more than what they’ve greenlit so far.

Cast – The entire crew from the first four seasons (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill) are expected to return; we hope there will be some familiar recurring places we see here and there along the way. We know that NBC and Universal TV are looking to be cost-conscious, but there are other budget-friendly moves they can make aside from the actors.

Streaming options – Nothing has been confirmed here as of yet, but personally, we expect a deal to eventually be made to bring the show to Peacock. That’s a valuable place for NBC’s content and they need more shows in this vein. It compliments what they have already with shows like Psych.

Any story changes? – We don’t expect them to deviate too much from what we’ve seen from seasons 1-4. However, we wouldn’t be surprised, especially with the ten-episode orders, if there are a few more serialized components — take, for example, a larger arc that is evidence through several cases. Or, more of a traditional Big Bad you see three or four times. It’s easier to tell stories like this in ten episodes than 18-20.

We will obviously have even more updates in the weeks/months to come, so keep your eyes peeled! Consider this, at least for now, a starting-off point to what is coming.

What do you want to see from Magnum PI season 5 following the move to NBC?

