Better Call Saul season 6 teaser: Was the taxi driver Jeff recast?

Better Call Saul season 6 is coming back to AMC on Monday, July 11; go ahead and consider this teaser a deep dive into the flash-forwards.

So who is Jeff? If you need a refresher, this is a cab driver in Omaha who recognizes Gene Takovic as Saul Goodman, and this quickly becomes a problem. Jeff later encounters Gene at the mall while he is on a break at work, pressuring him to do his old Saul Goodman catchphrase. This leads eventually to Gene calling up Ed the Vacuum Repair Guy before deciding to handle the problem himself.

Want to check out our latest Better Call Saul video? Go ahead and look below to see our thoughts on what happened on this past episode. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for reviews the rest of the way.

The promo below is a reminder that Jeff still has a story to tell in this world, but there is one thing that could be a surprise to some out there: We have a different actor as the character. What’s going on here? Well, Don Harvey was working on We Own This City during the time he’d be needed for Better Call Saul, so producers had to recast the role. This of course unfortunate, but it is a reality sometimes within the TV industry. What is important here remains the character’s intent and/or the level of danger he presents to Jimmy/Gene. This is an enormous problem that he will be forced to tackle, and getting to the other side of it is not going to be easy.

Hopefully, Gene’s time in Omaha will have a slightly more pleasant ending than what we saw in Albuquerque. Personally, we are still hoping for Kim Wexler to make a return appearance.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul

What do you want to see on the subject of Jeff entering Better Call Saul season 6?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







