The Chi season 5 episode 3 promo: Emmett, Kiesha, and Christmas

Next weekend, The Chi season 5 episode 3 will be available on the Showtime app and also on the network — do you want to learn more on what’s next?

We still remain both surprised and kinda delighted that we’re going to be seeing a Christmas episode, mostly because there’s something so relatable about this time of year. It’s the sort of spot where there could be joy that comes in so many different ways!

For Kiesha and Emmett, it could be a time for the two to form some sort of a larger bond. They both know what it’s like to be a single parent, and at first, this could be the thing that brings them together. However, it’s possible (or even probable) that there is something more that could blossom. Is this how Emmett is going to move forward? These are both people who have gone through a lot and while we don’t want to sit here and guarantee that they’ll be around each other all season, it’s going to be fascinating to watch things unfold.

As for elsewhere in this episode, could there be a proposal? The promo that we saw after episode 2 suggested that this was a definite possibility. Douda’s also going to be up to something; then again, when is Douda not up to something?

While we’re sure that there could be at least a few standalone moments in this episode that help to commemorate the holiday season, it’s also placed where it is for a specific reason. There are at least going to be a few moments in here that inevitably carry through the remainder of season 5, and it’s meant to be tough to predict some of them in advance.

