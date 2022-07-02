Blue Bloods season 13: More details on the start of filming

When is Blue Bloods season 13 going to start filming? This is always one of the big questions that is out there this time of year. While there isn’t 100% a confirmed start date as of yet, we can present to you the next-best thing in an approximate window.

In the comments on her most-recent Instagram post (see below), executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor noted that the plan is for filming to start near the end of July. That is a tad later than we’ve seen in some past years (health crisis years excluded), but it still gives the cast and crew plenty of time to bank episodes before the show returns in October.

For those who are unaware, producers tend to like episodes to be filmed for network TV at least six weeks prior to when they are, as that gives the post-production crew plenty of opportunities to piece that together after the fact. The window does get a little bit tighter here and there throughout the season, but that is one of the reasons why you do see some of the breaks that you do midseason when it comes to new episodes.

Our feeling is that when Blue Bloods does premiere this fall, you’ll get a nice run of several in a row before we get to any hiatus at all. The fall is often where we make up for lost time, and also build momentum for what is coming story-wise the rest of the year.

There are absolutely some great things planned for the kickoff to season 13. We already know that both Will Hochman (Joe) and Peter Hermann (Jack) are going to be featured in the premiere, and we’re sure that a few other familiar faces will be scattered in throughout season. Few shows understand how to play into their nostalgia quite like Blue Bloods does!

