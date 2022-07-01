Magnum PI season 5 premiere date: What can we now expect at NBC?

We know that everyone has had a good bit of time now to digest the big news: Magnum PI season 5 is happening at NBC! The network greenlit the once-canceled show for two more seasons and with that in mind, we’ve got twenty episodes down the road and potentially more.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Of course, now that the questions about the show’s future are over, it is high time to navigate over to something else important: When the series is actually going to be back with new episodes. If you have questions about that, know that we’re right there with you.

As many of you are already familiar, NBC released their fall schedule this past week and Magnum PI is not on it. This is a pretty clear signal that we’ll be waiting until at least January for the show to come back. There could be a spot open Friday nights after the one-hour comedy block, depending on when The Blacklist season 10 premieres. Meanwhile, there is also a spot opening up on Tuesdays after New Amsterdam completes its run. The Wednesday / Thursday lineups are set in stone for virtually the entirety of the season, and don’t be surprised if Mondays eventually become available depending on what happens with the new Quantum Leap.

Now, of course we do acknowledge that we could be waiting well past January. Because this is only ten episodes, a March premiere is also possible. NBC has long struggled with their Sunday lineup following the NFL season, and they could see the Jay Hernandez series as a way to start something new there. We’d consider that a darkhorse premiere possibility, but something to think about.

We’ll obviously have a LOT of time to think about this stuff over the next several weeks, but this is all fascinating stuff to at least start to think about for the time being.

Related – See the Magnum PI cast react to the big renewal news!

When do you want to see Magnum PI season 5 premiere on NBC?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







