P-Valley season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Miss Mississippi gets some advice

For everyone excited to see P-Valley season 2 episode 5 arrive over on Starz, the wait is just about over! There is another new episode coming this weekend and this one is going to be stuffed to the brim with backstory.

If you have been eager to find out more about Miss Mississippi and her past, the opportunity is just about here! Over the course of this episode there will be a lot of fascinating thigs revealed as we uncover more about where she came from, and also some of what she’s gone through. This is a woman who is put through an emotional wringer like no other, as everything from her career to her family life are questioned at each and every turn.

When you are someone like Miss Mississippi, you welcome advice at just about every opportunity that you can. That’s why we’re grateful to see that there is at least some sort of source for her out there. In a sneak peek that you can see over at the link here, Joseline Hernandez is making her debut as Keyshawn’s “fairy godmother,” and she also proves to be someone willing to stop in and help an up-and-comer out. She imparts some wisdom on how she should be treated and bucking expectations — the sort of thing that’s valuable is Mississippi is able to take it all in. This preview is just one small piece to the journey, and we certainly do not think this episode will really work to tie together every loose end. Why would it? There’s more stuff that the writers can keep us waiting on for a good while.

Remember that this episode will be available come midnight on the Starz app, and then in primetime on the network itself. Keep watching to ensure we get that season 3!

