The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: Will we see it in 2023?

As we start to look towards The Morning Show season 3, just how long are we going to be forced to wait?

We recognize that at this point, it’s been months since season 2 aired. With that in mind, of course there are going to be fears that there’s still a LONG ways to go before the show comes back on the air. We more than understand that. We’ve yet to hear anything suggesting that season 3 is in production, let alone that the folks at Apple are starting to circle a date.

As of right now, we are cautiously optimistic that The Morning Show will be back in 2023. Why would anyone want to wait longer than that? The global health crisis is no longer the sort of thing that would slow down production. The major thing that would, at least at the moment, is the schedules of Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. We probably don’t have to explain this, but these two are about as consistently busy as they come. They have other projects, and you do have to arrange schedules in order to properly make something work here.

For the time being, our feeling is that a summer/fall release date for The Morning Show season 3 probably makes the most sense. Unless filming gets started on the new season a little bit earlier than we’d expect, it’s hard to really imagine it back in the winter. At least Apple at this point has enough quality programming elsewhere that it can withstand the long wait. Back in the earlier days of the streaming service, this is one of the shows that helped to get them off on the right foot so that Ted Lasso and others could find and audience.

