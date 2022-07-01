Your Honor season 2 premiere date: Could it set stage for season 3?

As we continue to wait for news on a Your Honor season 2 premiere date at Showtime, there is a lot we’re left to think about.

What’s one of the biggest things for now? It’s tied simply to the long-term future of the Bryan Cranston series. Remember that when the show was first ordered, one of the initial plans here was for it to be a one-season affair. There was a beginning, middle, and end and that was meant to be more or less it.

However, since that time a lot has changed. There are clearly plans for another chapter, and who knows? There’s room for even more after the fact. Depending on how the story is structured, you could easily envision there being many more years.

No matter when season 2 of Your Honor gets a premiere date now, we have a good feeling that it’s going to be placed somewhere that it could be an audience. That’s why pairing it potentially with a show like Yellowjackets could be smart, as could launching it in a time like the spring when there is a little less competition. Cranston himself is a way to ensure viewers, but we still think he has to be marketed even more. It felt like season 1 had a higher ceiling than it ended up reaching, for whatever reason that may be.

Given you little news is out there right now about Your Honor season 2, we suspect that you’ll be waiting for a good while. We just hope that there are a few more nuggets of news that will start to trickle in over the course of the next couple of months. Anything to tide us over would be much appreciated!

