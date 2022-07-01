Loot season 1 episode 5 spoilers: The high-end spa day

As you prepare yourselves to see Loot season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+, one thing feels clear: We’re going to continue to see Molly on her journey of self-discovery.

What is Maya Rudolph’s character trying to find over the course of this season? Some of it is obviously tied to her extraordinary wealth, and also trying to find the best uses for it. What of course makes this show so fascinating is how it is both relatable and unrelatable all at once. We’ve all either known people or been in situations before where we weren’t quite sure what the next move should be in our lives. However, few of us also were doing this with unfathomable amounts of cash. Very few people have ever been in Molly’s shoes and there are a lot of question marks with that.

On the surface, episode 5 looks to be fun! What’s better than a trip to a relaxing spa? Well, we’ve already got a good feeling that at least a few different things are not going to go according to plan here. For a few more details all about what lies ahead, be sure to check out the Loot season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Molly takes some of her co-workers on a high-end spa day. Arthur seeks relationship advice from Nicholas and Howard.

We wouldn’t say that by the end of this episode we’re going to know all there is to know about some of these people, but we do think the stage will be set further in a way that we haven’t seen in a good while. We also hope that Apple is already starting to think more about the long-term future here; isn’t this the sort of show that, at least on paper, you would like to have around for many seasons? We sure hope so…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Loot right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Loot season 1 episode 5 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







