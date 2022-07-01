Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8: Will there be extended trailer?

Just one week from Monday, the wait will be over and Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 will be here — isn’t it easy to be excited about it? The remaining six episodes are going to have so much packed into them, whether it be the fate of Kim Wexler, the return of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, and even a guest spot for Carol Burnett.

Before we get to the show coming back, is there a chance that AMC is going to release a larger trailer? Is that something to have a reasonable amount of hope in?

Well, we’ve been lucky to get some assorted teasers from the network, including one that you can check out over at the link here. Not that we’re trying to be aggressively negative or anything of the sort, but we’d be surprised if there is going to be something substantial shared over the next week and a half. It’s just not something that the network needs to do. When they know that they’ve got an enormously successful product, the most important thing for them is just that they work to cultivate it by keeping people asking questions.

Also, they’re just not going to even risk giving something major away. The fear of spoilers is on high alert right now and really, these episodes are going to be so dense and full of material that trying to extract too much from any of them would be a problem. We’re okay with no major trailer, at least so long as the remaining episodes are incredible as expected.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8?

Do you think that a trailer in some larger capacity is necessary? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

