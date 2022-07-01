Doctor Who season 14 could be making a major change to the Tardis

There are few things quite as iconic to Doctor Who as the Tardis. Without it, how would The Doctor and their companions get anywhere? We’ve seen so many iconic designs for it over the years — with the inside always being larger than the outside, of course.

Now, we do have an indication that some other fairly-substantial changes are coming, even though nothing has been 100% confirmed as of yet. According to a new report coming in right now per The Sun, the show is modifying the Tardis, removing stairs and other tight spaces. Why? It’s a plan to install a ramp and potentially even a lift, making the place wheelchair-accessible. It is delightful news that further shows the BBC show’s effort to be inclusive to everyone.

Here is what one source had to say to the aforementioned publication — with a reminder that there are some potential spoilers wedged in here:

“These modifications aren’t just a sign of changing times, they’re also down to some of the characters who’ll feature on the show … Returning to the cast for the specials – which are set to air next year with David Tennant alongside Catherine Tate – will be wheelchair user Bernard Cribbins as Wilfred Mott.

“And there are rumors that disabled actress Ruth Madeley could also be joining the cast in the new shows after Jodie Whittaker has quit as the doctor.”

The final episode for Whittaker as the lead is slated to air later this year and from then, we will see just how the show evolves into its next big phase. Ncuti Gatwa is set to be the new full-time Doctor, and from there Russell T. Davies will be coming back as showrunner. We don’t presume we will get too much in the way of substantial season 14 news until Jodie’s run is done, and understandably so — there’s a specific focus the show wants to keep here.

