Why Women Kill canceled at Paramount+, despite season 3 renewal

Even though it previously received a season 3 renewal at Paramount+, Why Women Kill is officially no more.

In a new statement obtained by TVLine, it was confirmed that the anthology drama series will not be coming back. Here is what a spokesperson for the streaming service had to say on the matter in a statement:

“Paramount+ has made the difficult decision not to move forward with Season 3 of Why Women Kill … We would like to thank our partners at CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios, the amazing creator and showrunner Marc Cherry and the incredible writers, cast and crew for two memorable seasons.”

Of course, it’s a little bit unusual to see a show effectively get their renewal taken away, but we tend to see it every now and then. Programming needs change over time, and also stories don’t sometimes go in the direction they were planned. Paramount+ has experienced growth elsewhere over the past several months, and when you consider that alone, they may have realized that this show just isn’t the fit in the same way that it once was.

While of course there’s always a chance that the series turns up elsewhere, we wouldn’t be altogether confident in that right now. Instead, it’s just easy to be grateful that there are a couple of seasons out there, and we hope that some of the cast can move on to do some other really cool stuff in the future. We especially want that for Lana Parrilla, who played a big part in both season 2 of this show and then Once Upon a Time before that. We tend to believe that she’ll be just fine landing some sort of recurring or series-regular role elsewhere.

Are you shocked that Why Women Kill was canceled in such a way over at Paramount+?

