Magnum PI season 5 revival: Jay Hernandez, cast react to news!

Overnight, there was some absolutely fantastic news that came out in regards to Magnum PI: We have a season 5 coming to NBC. Not only that, but there is a season 6 coming after the fact, as well! Each season is currently set to be ten episodes and while there’s a lot to break down about the actual plan over the coming days, for now we can just kick back and celebrate.

One of the best ways to do this is, of course, hearing from some of the cast themselves. These are the actors who waited for weeks to basically find out if they were still going to have this job! We tend to imagine that this had to be incredibly stressful on them, but now they can rest a little easy and enjoy their weekend. Why not hear from all of them now, plus showrunner Eric Guggenheim, who was one of a handful of people working behind the scenes to bring the show back? Take a look below…

Jay Hernandez (Magnum) – “It was a bit circuitous but we did it! Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to [NBC] for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt!”

Stephen Hill (TC) – “So thankful to work with THESE folks on THIS show and to create THE BEST FANS we could ever ask for!”

Zachary Knighton (Rick) – “This one is for the FANS. You guys are AMAZING!”

Tim Kang (Katsumoto) – “As I stated in a previous post, we couldn’t do #magnumpi without you all. Literally. Thank you.”

Amy Hill (Kumu) – “The fans came through!!”

Perdita Weeks (Higgins) – “Off to see the Ohana. #season5”

Showrunner Eric Guggenheim – “Make no mistake, while a handful of us have been quietly working BTS for weeks to get this done, the #saveMagnum campaign played a huge part in saving the show. Mahalo for all your efforts. A show was saved. Jobs were saved. We are forever grateful.”

New episodes of Magnum PI are a good ways off, but as we noted earlier, that just gives us a lot of time to discuss various things! We have a handful of stories we’ve been waiting to dive into until after the show was revived, and we’ll be getting into some of that soon.

How are you feeling today about the Magnum PI season 5 revival?

