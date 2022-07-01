Chesapeake Shores season 6 premiere date revealed at Hallmark Channel

If you’ve been wondering when we’ll be paying another visit to Chesapeake Shores, Hallmark Channel has delivered the goods today!

Today, it was officially revealed that come Sunday, August 14, the Meghan Ory led drama series will be back with its ten-episode final chapter. We know that this show has weathered quite a few storms over the years, including the departure of one of its leads in Jesse Metcalfe. That makes where they are now, ending the show on its own terms, all the more gratifying.

As we move into the final season, there are of course a number of questions that we wants answers and/or closure on. Take, for example, what Abby O’Brien will want insofar as her romantic future goes. There’s no guarantee that she ends up with Robert Buckley’s reasonably-new character of Evan Kincaid, but there is a reasonably good chance that this happens. We expect a lot of romance across the board in this final season, but also comedy and of course some picturesque views. One of the real appeals of Chesapeake Shores has always been transporting us to a totally different world, and absolutely we feel like that’s going to be a huge part of what we get over the remaining episodes.

Is it sad that we’re not getting more after this season? Sure, but it’s also hard to feel upset. In the world of TV, it can be fairly rare to see a program either last six seasons or get a proper ending. Once you consider all of that alone, it’s pretty hard at this point to have anything other than gratitude for what is truly going to be the end of an era.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chesapeake Shores right now

What do you think about Chesapeake Shores getting a season 6 premiere date?

Is there anything in particular that you would like to see before the show comes to a close? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







