Magnum PI saved! NBC revives CBS show for season 5, season 6

Well, isn’t this some fantastic news to have on Magnum PI to kick off the month of July?

As first confirmed in the middle of the night, the canceled CBS show is officially coming back for not just one, but two more seasons at its new home in NBC. According to a report coming in from Deadline, each season will be ten episodes. There is also an option for more, which could allow for some even greater opportunities down the road. We’ll just take a wait-and-see approach with that.

We can’t begin to say how exciting a lot of this news is as someone who’s been covering the show since the first season. Seeing the fanbase grow over time and come out in full force to save it has been remarkable to watch, and it’s another testament to how television can bring so many people together all over the globe. It’s this beautiful unifying force sometimes, and Magnum PI is a show in particular that brings so much joy to so many people. It can make you laugh one moment, cry the next, and then have you cheering by the end of the episode. (Take, for example, what we saw at the end of season 4.)

Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang and Amy Hill are all expected to come back to the series, and we’ll have more a little bit later in the day on some of their reactions to this fantastic news. For now, though, we want to focus in something that so many of them said: The fans are the reason why this is possible. Without the campaigns and the relentless support, none of this would have been possible. Seeing a show get canceled can be absolutely devastating for a cast and crew; it means the loss of a job, and a TV family that you have formed behind the scenes for so many years. The gratitude that they have is something that may be difficult to ever fully express.

Over the next few days, we’re going to be around with more discussions at the link here on how these new seasons will work, possible premiere dates, and a whole lot more. For now, though, pop the champagne or whatever else you’d like to drink: It’s time to celebrate.

How are you feeling about Magnum PI being revived for another season at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that we don't want you to miss.

