Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Given that this is an extended July 4 weekend, it makes sense to want some comedy fireworks. There’s certainly enough material for the late-night show to take on, but that doesn’t mean the venue is there.

Alas, in this instance it is not. There is no SNL on the air tonight, and of course we wish there was a way for the show to have at least a few specials throughout the summer, even with a smaller cast and shorter run time. We’re not talking about Weekend Update Thursdays, but rather something that closer emulates the full show experience.

So why is that something that is not altogether feasible? Just like you would probably expect, there are some reasons for it. First and foremost, you have to remember that it takes time to prepare a full episode of this show, and that summer is when a lot of cast members do some other projects. Trying to schedule one-off episodes from June through August would be a logistical nightmare, in addition to adding to a sense of creative exhaustion. We tend to think that writers come up with a few timeless ideas over the summer that are fun to trot out in the fall or the spring.

As of right now, the earliest we expect for SNL to be back is in late September or early October, and a host announcement is probably a couple of months away, at least. We don’t even know who the full cast is for the upcoming season just yet! At least NBC does a good job of giving us old episodes to enjoy in the summer; we recognize that it’s not anywhere near as good as something brand-new, but it’s a chance for some people out there to catch up.

