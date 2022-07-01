Blue Bloods season 13 spoilers: Peter Hermann returning!

What is Blue Bloods season 13 going to bring to the table? We know that a lot of people are eager to learn about the premiere already!

For this very reason, we’re pretty darn grateful to executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor and everything that she has decided to share over the past couple of days. First, we learned that the title for the episode (airing in October) is “Keeping the Faith.” Then, we learned that Will Hochman is going to be coming back as Joe Hill.

So why not add another announcement to the list today? As you can see via executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor’s Instagram, you will be seeing Peter Hermann come back in this episode as Jack Boyle. We’re grateful anytime that we have a chance to see him, given that he and Erin have such a fascinating, albeit complicated, relationship. There’s also another wrinkle here in that Erin is running for District Attorney. That means that the public is going to be combing through just about every single avenue of her life, and of course that also means her relationship with Jack. This is something that is suddenly up for consumption, and it could be something that both of them struggle with.

Given that we’re going to be seeing Jack in the premiere, it does raise another question: Will we see Nicky at some point in the fall? Given what her mother is running for, it does feel like there’s at least a place for her to come in and contribute a little bit of feedback. This is one of the biggest professional storylines we’ve seen for Bridget Moynahan’s character! We want to see a campaign for DA explored in every way possible.

What do you most want to see from Jack now that you know he’ll be around on Blue Bloods season 13?

