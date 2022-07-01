Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? The season 10 schedule…

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? We know that the past few weeks have been a little more barren without it. The show is certainly a highlight on Friday night, especially since it has that clear and obvious escapist quality in most of its episodes.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Unfortunately, you won’t have a chance to see another episode tonight. The hiatus is continuing and unfortunately, there is no clear light at the end of the tunnel just yet in the form of a premiere date.

Watch our brand-new The Blacklist video! If you were not aware, we are re-watching the entire first season during the hiatus, and that includes episode 4 titled “The Stewmaker.” Take a look below for more thoughts about it! Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube so you don’t miss any other updates.

So what can we tell you know about season 10? It’s a little bit complicated, to put it mildly. We know for starters that the show is about old Blacklisters looking to revenge, and it could premiere as early as January … with the main word there being “could.”

Where things get a little bit confusing comes courtesy of NBC’s fall schedule. The network isn’t starting their Friday comedy block until November! What does that mean? It’s either that The Blacklist is going to premiere later than expected — or, we’re going to see it air in a different night or timeslot. We hope it doesn’t just lead to a slew of two-hour blocks of the show in the spring. That’s a long time to wait for new episodes; also, these episodes bring so much content to the table that we don’t want anything to end up getting lost in the shuffle.

As of right now, we’re just crossing our fingers that NBC will announce a Blacklist premiere date when we get around to the fall…

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to The Blacklist!

What do you want to see when The Blacklist season 10 ends up airing on NBC?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around now for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







