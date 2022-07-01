Big Brother 24 expectations: Cast reveal, house tour, and more

Yesterday, the news was officially revealed that the Big Brother 24 cast reveal is not happening until Tuesday. We know that for a lot of people, it’s a pretty big blow. We all wanted to have something big to discuss entering the holiday weekend!

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

At this point, we’re starting to project that Tuesday is going to be an absolute free-for-all with all sorts of information coming out at the same time — and there may be moments where it’s even tough to dive into or remember all of it. For now, though, here is what we’d say to expect…

Cast reveal – We are going to be seeing, most likely, another 16 houseguests enter the game. Even though this season is shorter than the past several, they will likely just structure things where there is a double-elimination or two and hopefully, a reasonable number of people around close to the end. You can also expect another diverse cast as CBS is making sure to have 50% BIPOC representation in all of their competition-show casts from here on out.

We’re crossing our fingers now and hoping that there are no returnees. Meanwhile, we don’t need teams for the second season in a row. We still don’t want there to be a huge alliance dominating the game early on, but we’ve almost resigned ourself to this fact since it’s such an easy way to play to secure safety until either jury or close to it.

House tour – We know not everyone cares about this sort of thing, but it’s nice to have a house that is aesthetically pleasing. We are, after all, stuck looking at it for all of the season!

Twist teases – They probably won’t give EVERYTHING away on Tuesday, but we expect to get some reminders that 1) they exist and 2) they could shake up the game in unexpected ways.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 24 right now

What are you most excited for when it comes to Big Brother 24?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







