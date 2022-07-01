Dynasty season 5 episode 17 spoilers: Charisma Carpenter guest stars!

There are a couple of things that we could take you through when it comes to Dynasty season 5 episode 17, but let’s start with a fun bit about guest stars!

Leading up to this episode, The CW has confirmed that Angel alum Charisma Carpenter will be stopping by for what we’re sure will be a pretty fun role. The full synopsis for “There’s No One Around to Watch You Drown” carries with it some of the detail:

CHARISMA CARPENTER GUEST STARS – Blake (Grant Show) and Ben (guest star Brett Tucker) face off in court. Cristal (Daniella Alonso) sees a different side of Blake and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) makes a choice. Fallon’s (Elizabeth Gillies) former nanny, Heather (guest star Charisma Carpenter), makes a surprise visit. Meanwhile, Dominique (Michael Michele) finds herself in a very exciting position and Liam (Adam Huber) does a favor for an old friend. Lastly, Kirby (Maddison Brown) returns from her modeling job and found secrets aren’t always kept safe. The episode was written by Liz Sczudlo and directed by Grant Show (#517). Original airdate 7/8/2022.

One of the things that we’ve come to know from watching enough TV drama over the years is that no one other there has dirt quite like nannies. They’ve more or less seen everything and through that, they can unleash all sorts of chaos at the drop of a hat. Seeing Carpenter and Gillies work together in this setting should be incredibly fun.

There is one other thing that you should know in advance of this episode from a scheduling point of view — it could be the last one before another hiatus. Dynasty season 5 may be the final one, but the network is 100% determined to extend things as long as they can during the summer.

