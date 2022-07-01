Big Brother 24 cast reveal not coming this week, CBS confirms

For everyone out there who really wanted the Big Brother 24 cast reveal this week, prepare to be disappointed.

In a post on Twitter this evening, the CBS show confirmed that we won’t get to learn about anyone in the cast until we get around to Tuesday. Why then? Our feeling is that it’s tied to them not wanting to announce something tomorrow, given that for a lot of people this is the start of a four-day weekend. The last thing that they want to do is hurt themselves in any way by having news get lost in the shuffle. Also, they won’t release anything on the Fourth of July.

Releasing the cast on Tuesday effectively creates a whirlwind scenario where everyone is talking about the show for two days straight, and it also gives the producers time to finalize everything behind the scenes. We definitely think that they didn’t want a situation similar to last year, where they ended up having to make a last-minute change after a positive test. Flexibility is key for them in this situation.

The real drag of course is that all of us longtime viewers don’t get to spend a lot of time making predictions and analyzing any of them players. We personally love having that opportunity since it is a part of an annual tradition. Yet, we’ve all been beholden to what Big Brother wants for years. They can release the cast and spill on twists whenever they want, and it certainly feels like a lot of that is coming on Tuesday.

So spend the weekend resting up and doing whatever you need in order to prepare — there is a long and chaotic July right around the corner, and that includes the premiere on July 6!

What do you want to see when it comes to Big Brother 24 and its cast?

Are you bummed there is no cast release this week? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Hey #BigBrother fans, enjoy your long weekend. We’ll be announcing the #BB24 cast TUESDAY. See you then😎 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 30, 2022

