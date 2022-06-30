Duncanville canceled at Fox; season 4 not happening

After three seasons of airing at Fox, including one that recently wrapped, Duncanville is no more.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, the network has made the decision to cancel the animated comedy after three seasons on the air. This does not come as an enormous shock, given its ratings for season 3 were significantly lower than many other shows on the schedule. The fact that it was also airing into the summer was not a good sign when it comes to the faith the network had in regards to its future. Could it have performed better if it were given a better timeslot? Absolutely, but its performance to date clearly did not give the network enough confidence to make that sort of move.

One of the real selling points on this show was of course the voice cast, led by Amy Poehler and Ty Burrell. There’s no denying in our mind that they’ll get other opportunities for similar work down the road.

So what about the remaining episodes? That’s a good question, since there are technically six more out there that never made it onto Fox. The aforementioned report notes that those will eventually make it to Hulu a little later this year. Fox already has a stacked lineup of animated shows elsewhere, and we hope that even after this cancellation, they continue to give more producers and writers a chance. They are really the only broadcast network to consistently work in the medium, and of course they have two enormous hits in Family Guy and The Simpsons that have been on longer than some of its viewers are alive.

Because of its recent ratings performance, we have a hard time thinking that Duncanville will be picked up elsewhere; nonetheless, anything is possible in the TV world, right?

